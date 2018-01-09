Pregnant woman gets addicted to eating chalk, snacked on 10 sticks per day

| By : Trends Desk

New Delhi, Jan 9: When pregnant, women can get very adamant and have bizarre cravings. Before it had been reported that pregnant women munched on hair and metallic objects.Now adding to the list is a 25-year-old Rebecca Adimora who wanted a packet of chalks everyday. Yes! you heard me right Chalks!!

Though she found it difficult to chew and swallow, she got groggy the moment she went without it for a few hours. She said that she liked the sensation when she licked a chalk stick and later found the crunch and dry texture in her mouth extremely satisfying. Though she initially ordered only two chalks online, her intake increased after she watched videos of people satisfying their cravings chewing chalk on Youtube.

Though the weird craving due to pica syndrome, Rebecca gave birth to a healthy boy called Reuben. Rebecca confessed that this didn’t seem weird to her as she chewed on toilet paper during her first pregnancy.