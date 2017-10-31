Prem Kumar Dhumal: BJP declares its Chief Minister candidate for Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2017

New Delhi, October 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. The current leader of the opposition, Prem Kumar Dhumal is declared BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda called Prem Kumar Dhumal and congratulated him for being elected as BJP’s Chief Minister candidate for Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief minister candidate of BJP for the forthcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly election would make the competition tough. Prem Kumar Dhumal has been twice the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh during the period from March 1998 to March 2003 and from 1 January 2008 to 25 December 2012.

During 1982, Prem Kumar Dhumal became the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency candidate of BJP in 1984. This happened while Jagdev Chand, the then sitting member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the state stalwart denied contesting the election.

Prem Kumar Dhumal became active in state politics in 1993, following the unexpected death of Jagdev Chand. From 1993, he was the president of BJP in Himachal Pradesh who became the state’s Chief Minister in March 1998.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election is scheduled to be held on November 9. The Party’s CM candidate was finalised in the BJP Central Committee meeting , held in Delhi.

Bjp president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders were present in the committee meeting.

BJP lost, the 2012 Assembly elections in himachal Pradesh, to Congress.