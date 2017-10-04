Prepping for politics, ulaga nayagan Kamal Haasan starts meetings

Chennai, September 04: Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Hassan, updating the feedback of his fans for his latest role in the movie as a politician, the 62-year-old Superstar is ready to meeting with his fan at his office in Chennai to discuss his strategy of the movie plan to launch.

Date still remains to be decided and also Ulaga Nayagan stated that he will recruit “young and fresh faces” and lean heavily on crowd-sourced funds.

According to the reports says that, Kamal Hassan PR team who asked not to be named and stated that “It’s a personal candid meeting by Kamal Sir with his fans to understand their views. It would go on for a few days. He doesn’t want any media “.

Top Tamil stars command a fan following that is unmatched in other parts of the country. Rajinikanth, a blockbuster machine, meets regularly with members of his fan clubs.

In an address to one of them in June, he broadly hinted at getting into politics, urging them to “get ready to fight the war” against what he described as a corrupt and broken democratic system.

In this way, Mr. Haasan and he, who co-starred in several movies in their early careers, continue to explore new ground together -but separately.

Superstar Kamal Haasan stated to media in his recent interview that comparisons of their political plans are “vulgar”. Suggesting there is plenty of room to accommodate them both, he said that as a “good friend”, he phoned Rajinikanth to inform him that he was finally ready to enter electoral politics.

Earlier Ulaga Nayagan has converted his fan club into a welfare club which organizes regular blood donation drives and other public service activities,

He has made several recent attacks on the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and organized a high-profile lunch consult with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late last month where views were exchanged on how to launch a political start-up.

Sources say that Rajinikanth, who has been far more circumspect about his political future, will also meet his fans soon to leverage their support.