Presidency of Bangladesh : Syed Ashraful Islam in line

October 24, 2016

Dhaka, Oct 24 : Syed Ashraful Islam, who was elected a presidium member of the Awami League party on Sunday, is next in line for the presidency of Bangladesh, reports said on Monday.

The two-time former general secretary of the party and the son of Syed Nazrul Islam — the acting president of Bangladesh in absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971 — it is believed, will succeed Abdul Hamid as the country’s President, Awami League members told Dhaka Tribune.

According to a councillor from Kishorganj, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be re-elected as the party president and Ashraf will be made next President of the country.

“It is 99 per cent certain that Ashraf will be the next president of Bangladesh,” he said.

Shubhash Chandra Joy Dhar, a party member, citing a source, said he has also learned this.

Incumbent President Abdul Hamid became the acting President of the country on March 14, 2013, after the death of then President Zillur Rahman.

Hamid was elected as 22nd President of Bangladesh on April 22, 2013.

