President condoles death of Congress leader Prasanta Nandi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday condoled the death of West Bengal Congress leader Prasanta Nandi, calling it a loss of a great leader and a social worker.

“I am saddened to know about the passing away of your husband, Prasanta Nandi,” Mukherjee said in his message to Nandi’s wife Usha Nandi.

“Nandi was a close friend and memories of my long association with him will always be cherished. As a Congress leader, who served in various capacities such as District Congress President and General Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee, he made valuable contribution to the welfare of the people of the State of Bengal, particularly North Bengal,” the President said in the message.

“In his death, we have lost a great leader and social worker, who was always in touch with the grassroots of the society.

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey them to all other members of your family. I pray to the Almighty to give you and other members of your family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

–IANS

