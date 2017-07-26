President Donald Trump finally blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

Washington,July26:Chrissy Teigen has officially joined a club full of opposition groups, journalists and Stephen King: those whom President Donald Trump has blocked on Twitter.

The model, 31, shared a screenshot Tuesday morning of a message informing her that she was blocked from reading the missives the president tweets on his @realDonaldTrump account.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she captioned the post.

Teigen’s final tweet to Trump was in response to a July 23 post where he wrote, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

Teigen has used the social media platform to slam the president many times in the past.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

After many celebrities declined to perform at Trump’s inauguration in January, the 71-year-old former businessman tweeted that A-list celebrities are “all wanting tix” to his inauguration, but he wants to keep things focused on “the people.”