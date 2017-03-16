President Donald Trump responds to Snoop Dogg’s mock video

New York, Mar. 16: Three days after popular rapper Snoop Dogg released his music video where he fires a fake pistol at a ‘clown’ lookalike of Donald Trump, the President finally responded to the track and tore the artist apart in his trademark ‘tweet’ style.

The video for “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix) ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg dropped this weekend and features the rapper and a cast of clowns, including one played by actor Michael Rapaport, reports CNN.

Snoop’s video touched on a range of issues including police shootings, but the most controversial aspect of it is a clown dubbed “Ronald Klump”- clearly mocking the President.

The video shows a mock breaking news segment where Klump is seen at a “Clown House” press conference where the TV news ticker reads “Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs.”

Later, Snoop Dogg is seen firing a fake pistol at Klump as he stands with his hands raised. Also, Klump appears at the end of the video, in chains. (ANI)