President Donald Trump responds to Snoop Dogg’s mock video

March 16, 2017 | By :
President Donald Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mock video

New York, Mar. 16: Three days after popular rapper Snoop Dogg released his music video where he fires a fake pistol at a ‘clown’ lookalike of Donald Trump, the President finally responded to the track and tore the artist apart in his trademark ‘tweet’ style.
The video for “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix) ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg dropped this weekend and features the rapper and a cast of clowns, including one played by actor Michael Rapaport, reports CNN.
Snoop’s video touched on a range of issues including police shootings, but the most controversial aspect of it is a clown dubbed “Ronald Klump”- clearly mocking the President.
The video shows a mock breaking news segment where Klump is seen at a “Clown House” press conference where the TV news ticker reads “Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs.”
Later, Snoop Dogg is seen firing a fake pistol at Klump as he stands with his hands raised. Also, Klump appears at the end of the video, in chains. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump
Top