President Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

New Delhi, Jan. 21 : Twenty Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, accused of holding the ‘office of profit’, were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly on Sunday after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) recommendation in the matter.

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the AAP had not been given an opportunity by the ECI to explain its stand.

The ECI on Friday recommended to the president that 20 AAP MLAs should be disqualified from the assembly.

Initially, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one MLA, named Jarnail Singh, resigned to contest in the Punjab elections, last year. (ANI)