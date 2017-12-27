President Kovind dedicates AP Fiber Grid, drone project to nation.

Amaravati/Andhra Pradesh Dec 27: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday dedicated Andhra Pradesh (AP) Fibre Grid and drone project to the nation.

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were present on this occasion.

The vision of Fibre Grid project is “to establish a highly scalable network infrastructure, accessible on a nondiscriminatory basis, to provide on-demand, affordable and end-to-end broadband connectivity of 15 Mbps for all households and 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps for institutions & Offices by 2018, to enable realization of the Vision of Digital AP, in partnership with the Government of India and the private sector.”

AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) is responsible for undertaking the works of AP Fiber grid, its operations and maintenance and business activities.

The AP government wants to use drones for governance, administration, and for the maintenance of law and order in the state.

These flying objects can be used to monitor real-time situations in an area, and deploying multiple drones can help the police keep a tab on traffic and crime.

The state also plans to employ drones in an area like tourism, agriculture, mines, forests and irrigation projects. In case of mines, forests and agriculture, surveillance can be done for regular checks and improve the operating conditions.(ANI)