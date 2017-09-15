President Maduro unveils “Plan Rabbit” for fellow Venezuelans over food shortage.Lets see what happens when BJP hears this

Bogota,Sept15:Let them eat rabbits.

That was basically the message from President Nicolas Maduro to Venezuelans starving and struggling through severe food shortages brought on by a spiraling economic crisis.

Maduro unveiled “Plan Rabbit” on Wednesday with his agriculture minister, Freddy Bernal, at a meeting that was broadcast on Periscope. (In the video, the announcement comes after the two-hour mark).

The Venezuelan leaders, who blame President Trump and the United States for Venezuela’s economic crisis, recommend that people raise rabbits at home as a source of food.

“The rabbit isn’t a pet, it’s only two and a half kilos of meat,” Bernal said smiling, with a few laughs around him. “Trump’s attack against the Venezuelan people is an opportunity to revise and change cultural consumption patterns.”

Maduro, grinning, cheered Bernal’s talk, adding “The first part of Plan Rabbit moves forward!” He added that some rabbits have already been distributed to a few communities as part of a pilot project.