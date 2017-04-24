President Polls: BJP forms high-level committee

New Delhi, April 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Supremo Amit Shah has informally constituted a high-level committee with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu, and Bhupender Yadav, to study, liaise and coordinate various issues relating to the election of the President of India.

This informal committee is expected to meet after Arun Jaitley returns from the United States.

The committee will identify and prioritize the list of dos and don’ts for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming election of the President like voting patterns and proportional representation apart from interacting with political parties which are neutral like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), YSR Congress party and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

These parties are key to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate winning the Presidential polls.