President Pranab Mukherjee on one day tour to Madhya Pradesh

President Pranab Mukherjee gives nod to four supporting legislation related to Goods and Services Tax.

New Delhi, December, 14: President Pranab Mukherjee will be on a one day tour to Madhya Pradesh today, where he will attend different functions in Chindwara.
Governor O P Kohli will receive the President at Chindwara airstrip, where he will attend the annual day function of Confederation of Indian Industries-CII.
The President will also visit the Apparel Training and Design Centre, Driver Training and Research Institute and I.L. and F. A. Skill Centre.
Then he will leave for Delhi via Nagpur. (ANI)

