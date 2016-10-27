President Pranab Mukherjee pays floral tribute to former President K R Narayanan

New Delhi, October 27: President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday paid floral tributes to former President K.R. Narayanan on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Mukherjee, along with officers and staff, paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Narayanan in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official release said.

Narayanan, the tenth President of the country, was in office from 1997 to 2002. He died here in 2005.