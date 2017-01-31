President Pranab Mukherjee to address both Houses of Parliament ahead of Budget-2017

New Delhi, Jan. 30: With the Budget session of Parliament scheduled to start from January 31, a day before the Union Budget is to be presented, President Pranab Mukherjee will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 am in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

The pre-budget economic survey is also expected to be tabled on the same day. The Railway Budget will also be presented.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recommended that the Budget session should commence on January 31 and the Union Budget be presented the next day so that the new financial provisions come into force from April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year. (ANI)