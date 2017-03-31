President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Namami Brahmaputra, biggest river festival in India

Guwahati/Assam, March 31: The biggest river festival of India, Namami Brahmaputra, begins in 21 districts of Assam today.

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the festival on the banks of the river, which is considered country’s only male river.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Arunachal Pradesh Governor P.B. Acharya and Chief Ministers of the states will also attend the inaugural ceremony.

Various cultural programmes, traditional sports, Brahmaputra Aarti, exhibition, film shows, seminars and competitions will be the part of the five-day festival.

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama and several Union Ministers will also attend the festival.

Guwahati has got a new look for the festival. Big banners and hoardings have been put up across the city welcoming all to the event.

This festival is likely to give a boost to the investment and tourism prospect in the state.

Security has been beefed up in and around Guwahati ahead of the visit of the President and Dalai Lama. (ANI)