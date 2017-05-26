President Pranab Mukherjee to receive first copy of Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, May 26: It is decided that President Pranab Mukherjee will receive the first copy of Narendra Modi’s book ‘Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio’ and ‘Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi’s Government at Midterm’ from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who will formally release it at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday in the presence of Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari, Union Minister of Finance and Defence Arun Jaitley, and other dignitaries.

The book ‘Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio’ by Rajesh Jain is a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addresses to the nation on radio every month under the programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

It contains a comprehensive, qualitative and academic analysis of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – the themes, the choice of topics, the salient features.

It illustrates how ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has connected with the ‘New India’ – the youth in particular. It also presents a coherent narrative about the manner in which ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has created mass movements, be it in cleanliness, in promoting India’s tourism potential, safer roads, drugs free India etc.

The book ‘Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi’s Government at Midterm’ written by eminent journalist Uday Mahurkar analyses the monumental changes that Prime Minister Modi has brought on multiple fronts as Prime Minister on India’s governance landscape by ushering in an unprecedented culture of transparency to create a level playing field so necessary in a developing country. (ANI)