President Pranab Mukherjee to visit Goa, Telangana on April 25, 26

April 24, 2017 | By :
President of India Pranab Mukherjee.
President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

New Delhi, April 24: President Pranab Mukherjee will visit Goa and Telangana on April 25 and 26.

On April 25, the President will address the annual convocation of Goa University.

On April 26, the President will address the inaugural function of Centenary Celebrations of Osmania University at Hyderabad.

On the same day, he will also address the first convocation of the English and Foreign Languages University at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Bike ambulances launched in Goa
You can stay in Jail as a tourist for Rs 500 now
Hyderabad cop single-handedly foils a murder attempt
‘Power’ Politics? Pawan Kalyan launches ‘praja yatra’ in Telangana
Muslims don’t watch ‘rubbish’ Padmaavat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Telangana police launch survey to geo-tag criminals in state
Top