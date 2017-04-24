President Pranab Mukherjee to visit Goa, Telangana on April 25, 26

New Delhi, April 24: President Pranab Mukherjee will visit Goa and Telangana on April 25 and 26.

On April 25, the President will address the annual convocation of Goa University.

On April 26, the President will address the inaugural function of Centenary Celebrations of Osmania University at Hyderabad.

On the same day, he will also address the first convocation of the English and Foreign Languages University at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. (ANI)