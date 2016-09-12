President Pranab Mukherjee wishes citizens on Idu’l Zuha, says festival epitomizes spirit of trust, compassion and scarifice

New Delhi, September 12: Extending his greetings to the fellow citizens on the eve of Idu’l Zuha, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said the festival epitomizes trust, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness.

In his message the President said, “On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad.”

“The festival of Idu’l Zuha epitomizes trust, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness. Let us on this day recall the selfless sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim and engage in the service of humanity. Let us strive to lessen the pain of the suffering and needy. May this festival strengthen our efforts to enhance universal brotherhood, peace and harmony in society,” he added.