President, Prime Minister pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 30: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 69th death anniversary at Rajghat here.

Mukherjee paid the tribute at the Rajghat. Modi offered rose petals at the memorial.

Earlier, Modi said: “Tributes to beloved Bapu on his ‘Punya Tithi’.”

On this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting at Birla House here.

–IANS