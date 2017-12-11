President Ram Nath Kovind calls on foreign ministers of Russia, China.

New Delhi, Dec 11: President Ram Nath Kovind called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, on Monday.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Lavrov and discussed issues of mutual interest, ahead of the Russia-India-China Trilateral Meeting.

The MEA spokesperson on Monday tweeted, “Further strengthening our strategic partnership, EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a productive meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on issues of mutual interest ahead of the Russia-India-China Trilateral Meeting in New Delhi.”

Sushma Swaraj also called on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, earlier today.

India is hosting the 15th Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Minister-level trilateral meet.

The three foreign ministers will issue a joint statement as well. The discussions will be followed by a working lunch.

The platform of the three major BRICS members is aimed at facilitating common position on key global challenges – radical ideas, terror threats, Afghanistan and West Asia.

Swaraj will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of RIC with Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov.

China and India are at odds on issues like NSG membership for India, Masood Azhar’s ban or even India’s participation in One Belt One Road Initiative (OBOR).

Earlier, the RIC meeting had been scheduled for April. (ANI)