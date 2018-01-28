President Ram Nath Kovind launches pulse polio programme for 2018

New Delhi, January 28: President Ram Nath Kovind launched the Pulse Polio programme for 2018 on eve of National Immunisation Day. The president flagged off the programme by administering polio drops to children below five years at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to the statement issued by Union Health Ministry, over 17 crore children below five years across the country will be given polio drops as part of the Government of India’s polio eradication drive.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the citizens of the country should remain vigilant and maintain the population’s immunity by taking part in such government initiatives. He added that the poliovirus is still circulating in other parts of the world, therefore, the government would continue sensitive surveillance till the threat is globally eradicated.

He said that the government is making all the possible efforts to prevent polio from ‘reinfecting us’.

In order to mitigate the risk of poliovirus importation, the immunity against polio infection is maintained through National and Sub-National Polio rounds along with sustained high quality polio surveillance. To provide additional protection to our children, Government of India has also introduced the injectable Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) into its routine immunization program, Shri Nadda stated.

Shri J P Nadda also pointed out that Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) is focusing on to protect children from more diseases than ever before and has introduced several new vaccines like Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Rotavirus vaccine, and Measles-Rubella in the recent past. “To further strengthen and accomplish our goals we have launched Mission Indradhanush and encouraged by its success, we have recently intensified the mission in October, 2017 to achieve more than 90% full immunization coverage by 2018,” Shri Nadda elaborated.