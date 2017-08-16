President Ram Nath Kovind to give away National Safety Awards for Mines tomorrow

New Delhi, August 16: President Ram Nath Kovind will give national safety awards to winning mines at the Vigyan Bhawan here on Thursday. In all, there are 37 winner prizes and 34 runner-up prizes. The award function is being organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The award for each mine will be received jointly by one management representative and one workers’ representative and are for the years 2013 and 2014.

Occupational safety, health and welfare of persons employed in all mines – coal, metalliferous and oil – all over the country comes under the domain of the Centre.

Provisions for the occupational safety of persons employed in mines are contained in the Mines Act, 1952, and the Rules and Regulations framed thereunder.

The responsibility for implementation of the provisions of the Mines Act and the legislation framed thereunder lies with the mine management.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety under the Ministry of Labour and Employment oversees compliance of the same through a system of periodic inspection and inquiry.

Recognizing the need for involvement of the work persons in safety and health matters, the Government has been promoting the concepts of “Self-Regulation” and “Participative Management” with a view to influence human behaviour at work so that a real breakthrough in accident prevention could be achieved.

A variety of safety educational/ promotional measures have been conceived, formulated and promoted from time to time for the cause of safety. National Safety Awards (Mines) Scheme is one such measure.

To recognize and encourage any notable and exemplary performance for prevention of accidents in mines, the Union Ministry of Labour launched the National Safety Awards (Mines) in the year 1982-83. These awards were given away for the first time in the year 1984 for the contest years 1982 & 1983 and thereafter, regularly every year.

For the purpose of the contest for National Safety Awards (Mines) all mines have been divided into 7 different groups depending upon the type of mineral and nature of workings. The indicators of safety performance for determining eligibility of these awards are: