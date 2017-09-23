President Ramnath Kovind to begin his two-day Uttarakhand visit today

New Delhi, September 23: President Ramnath Kovind will today begin his two-day visit to Uttarakhand starting to pay obeisance at the Himalayan shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath besides worshipping the Ganga in Haridwar.

It will be President Kovind’s first visit to the state after assuming office.

The President will arrive at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun this afternoon, where Governor KK Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will receive him.

President Kovind will first go to Haridwar, to worship the Ganga and take a pledge for conserving the river at Har Ki Pauri Ghat.

He will be the second president after Pranab Mukherjee to take a Ganga conservation pledge. He will also visit the Seva Kunj Ashram in Haridwar which works for lepers and the physically challenged.

On Sunday, the President will leave for Kedarnath and Badrinath after a tree plantation program at Raj Bhawan in the state capital. (ANI)