President's rule shall be implemented, says former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Haryana, August 26: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Saturday has said that the violence that erupted in Haryana after the Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) Chief Ram Rahim Singh’s verdict, could have been avoided and asked the State Government to resign.

Addressing the media, Hooda said that he has never seen such kind of ruckus in a government and asked the BJP-led Haryana Government to resign on “moral grounds”. BP Hooda further said, “If they don’t resign then the Centre must impose President’s Rule here.”

Hooda also said that whatever happened in the past 2-3 days is said and could have been avoided if the government would have been more alert. “This has happened earlier as well, first during the time of Jat aarakshan, then the Rampal Baba incident and now this incident clearly shows the incompetence of this government and proved it to be a failure,” former Haryana Chief Minister Hooda said.

Hooda also said that people have lost faith from this government, adding, “There is no law and order in the state. It feels like that there is no government in Haryana.” On the High Court’s comment that everybody let Panchkula burn for political gains, Hooda said, “When the High Court says this, then it really shows the failure of this government,” and that the government should collectively resign.

He also said that people are scared and there is a panic like the situation in the state. Not blaming the Rahim’s supporters for the ruckus, Congress leader said it is all to be blamed to on the state government and kept emphasizing on the fact that the Government should resign and President’s rule be implemented in the state.

“The people of Haryana will not give a clean chit to this government and if they really want to check then they can have elections,” Hooda said. (ANI)