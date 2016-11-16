Press responsible for upholding free speech: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Nov 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the need for freedom of speech for the press and said external control of media is not good for society.

“External control does not help in upholding freedom of expression,” the Prime Minister said, speaking on the occasion of National Press Day at Vigyan Bhavan.

Referring to recent cases of killing of media persons, Modi said: “Any death is worrisome, but journalists losing their lives just because they are highlighting the truth,it becomes an even more serious then.”