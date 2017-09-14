Pretending herself to be bleeding, girl escapes from being molested by Ram Rahim

Rohtak/ Haryana, September 14: Latest reports on ‘Ram Rahim leela’ reveals that his women followers used to escape from the hands of self styled godman by making period excuses.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving 20 years jail term for molesting two of his women followers. He was convicted by the CBI court.

According to media reports, every night at around 11, Gurmeet used to call one of the girls from the ashram to satisfy his sexual needs. Girls were brought into his bedroom ‘Gufa’, which was a customised underground chamber.

One of the girls managed to escape from the clutches of ‘Rockstar baba’ by pretending herself to be ‘bleeding’. Thus she could escape herself from being molested.

The victim told that when she entered the ‘Gufa’ for the first time, she could understand the real intentions of ‘Baba’. Sitting on his bed, he was watching a porn video. By seeing the girl, Gurmeet asked her to come forward and sit beside him. Girl suddenly told that as she was on her periods, was not in a state to come in front of the self styled godman.

When the girl’s excuse could safeguard herself, other women at Dera also made ‘period excuse’ to escape from Ram Rahim.

‘Pitaji’s Maafi’ (Father’s Pardon) was the code word used by female followers at Dera to describe molestation by Ram Rahim.