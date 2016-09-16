Price of Petrol up by Rs. 0.58 per litre, Diesel cheaper by Rs. 0.31 per litre

New Delhi, September 16: The government has hiked the price of petrol by Rs. 0.58 per litre and decreased the price of diesel by Rs. 0.31 per litre.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. decided to affect the following price changes w.e.f. midnight of September 16.

Thereafter, petrol in Delhi will now be priced at Rs. 64.05/litre whereas diesel will now be priced at Rs. 52.63/litre.

The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision.