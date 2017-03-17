Kottiyoor case: Priest and nuns surrender before police

Kannur, March 17: A week after the arrest of Father Robin Vadakkumcherry in association with the rape of a 16-year-old girl, the priest and nuns accused of shielding up the matter surrendered before the police on Friday.

Former Child Welfare Committee chairman Fr Thomas Joseph Therakam and one of the committee members Sister Betty Jose and superintendent of an orphanage in Wayanad Sister Ophelia surrendered before the Peravoor CI.

On March 5, the Bishop of Mananthavady had apologised to the victim while affirming that the event has caused guilt and embarrassment upon the people of the diocese.

Earlier, the Bishop had removed the priest from his office of the vicar according to the Canon law.

The victim who is a minor was raped and impregnated by the priest, who is now in prison, under trial.

The police have filed a case against eight people including two nuns for aiding in shielding the issue.

They were charged with non-bailable crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Earlier on February 25, an anonymous letter was received by the child line mentioning the incident, which was brought to the notice of the Kelakam Police.

A woman police officer met the victim on February 28 and registered her statement. In the beginning stages, the victim had provided a statement that her own father had done the crime. But on further interrogation, the parents of the victim has revealed the truth the accused was identified as the priest, who is also the administrator of the school where the minor girl studied. As per the statement, the incident took place in May 2016. (ANI)