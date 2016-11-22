Prime Minister can speak at concerts, why not in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 22: As the government and Opposition battle it out in the Parliament over the demonetisation issue, Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that if he can speak on TV and pop concerts then why not in the Parliament.

“He can speak on TV, he can speak in pop concerts, then why not in Parliament?,” Gandhi said speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House.

He was referring to Modi’s video-address at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on November 19.

Gandhi’s remarks come as the Opposition continues to disrupt the current session of the Parliament forcing several adjournments over the demonetisation issue, claiming the Centre’s decision has caused hardships to people. Modi has, however, asserted that the public supports the “second cleanliness drive” which has been launched against black money.