Prime Minister launches website to honour gallantry award winners

New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new website today to honour all the gallantry award winners since Independence.

Announcing the launch of the website http://gallantryawards.gov.in/ in a series of tweets, the PM said the portal will preserve and tell the stories of our bravest men and women, civilians as well as armed forces personnel.

“If you have any information/photo that is missing and can be added to the portal, please share it through the feedback link on the site., the PM said.