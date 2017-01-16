Prime Minister-led panel may decide on CBI director today

CBI arrests Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain and two others in Punjab National Bank case.

New Delhi, Jan 16: The selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet today to decide on the name of next Central Bureau of Investigation director.

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, will also attend the meeting.
The meeting of the selection committee is expected to finalise the name to head the country’s premier investigating agency. Currently Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of the 1984 batch, is holding additional charge as the director of CBI.
Asthana’s appointment as the interim chief of the CBI has been challenged in the Supreme Court as after the enactment of the Lokpal Act, the director of the agency has to be appointed by a collegium comprising the prime minister, the Chief Justice of India or his nominee, and the Leader of the Opposition.
