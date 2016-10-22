Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Gujarat on daylong visit

Vadodara, Oct 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a daylong visit.

He will inaugurate the newly-built and refurbished international terminal at the Vadodara airport.

The Prime Minister will later drive down to the Navlakhi Grounds to distribute aid kits to around 10,000 differently abled persons. The function has been organised by the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

Police rounded up a few Dalit volunteers demonstrating outside the airport.

Some Dalit leaders have demanded that the airport should be called the Babasaheb Ambedkar airport.

Others contend that since Vadodara city was developed by the late king Sayajirao Gaekwad, the airport should carry his name. A section of Congress leaders claimed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will try to name the airport after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.