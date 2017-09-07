Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi after two-nation tour

New Delhi, September 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the national capital on Thursday noon, after concluding his two-nation tour of China and Myanmar.

Prime Minister Modi began his tour on Sunday (September 3) and attended the plenary session of the ninth BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen, where he called for a greater cooperation between the BRICS member-nations for ensuring global stability and peace.

The Prime Minister also pitched for the creation of the BRICS rating agency to cater to the financing needs of the sovereign and corporate entities of the developing countries.

The BRICS leaders adopted the Xiamen declaration at the ninth edition of the BRICS Summit on Monday. The leaders condemned terrorism and, for the first time ever, named Pakistan-based terror outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Haqqani and the JeM, among other terror groups in the declaration.

Prime Minister Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks on Tuesday, the last day of the BRICS summit.

Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi affirmed that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border was a pre-requisite for the further development of the relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later Tuesday, departed for Nay Pyi Taw for his three-day bilateral visit to Myanmar for forging close cooperation between the two countries on security and counter-terrorism.

India and Myanmar agreed that terrorism remains one of the major threats to peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Modi and Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi discussed the security situation prevailing along the long land border and maritime boundary.

The Prime Minister also said that India shares Myanmar’s concern on extremist violence in the Rakhine state and that he hopes that all stakeholders can find a solution, in which the unity and the territorial integrity of the country is maintained, together.

Suu Kyi thanked Prime Minister for taking a strong stand on the terror threat that Myanmar faced and assured India that ‘terror would not be allowed to take roots in her country.’

“Together both countries will ensure that terror is not allowed to take roots in our country,” de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said.

“We would like to thank India for the strong stand that it has taken with regard to the terrorist threat that came to our country,” said Aung San Suu Kyi, to which Prime Minister Modi responded that “India completely understands the challenges.”

Prime Minister said his government has always taken bold and tough decisions aimed at people’s welfare as for them nation is above everything else.

“For us, the nation is above everything else. That is why we have always taken bold and tough decisions aimed at people’s welfare,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the Indian community in Yangoon at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. (ANI)