Prime Minister Narendra Modi bats for Muslim women, blasts triple talaq

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government and the society should ensure justice to Muslim women and not let their lives be destroyed by triple talaq.

Addressing a public rally here, Modi said: “Elections and politics have their own place. But to give justice to Muslim women and that too according to the constitution is the responsibility of the government and the society.”

The Prime Minister also urged the people not to make triple talaq a Hindu-Muslim issue.

“Debates are going on in the media… I urge people not to make it a government-opposition issue. Don’t make it an issue of the BJP and other parties. Don’t make it a Hindu-Muslim issue.

“There must be a debate among those experts from the Muslim community who are either in favour of it or in opposition to triple talaq,” he added.

Modi came down heavily on political parties who he said were politicising the issue.

“I am surprised that some political parties want to keep Muslim women bereft of their natural rights in the hunger for vote bank politics,” Modi said.

He said it was not fair for a man to say “talaq” thrice over the phone to ruin a Muslim woman’s life.

“This issue should not be politicised. Agar koi Hindu maa kay garbha mei beti ko maar dega, woh jail jaega,” he said.