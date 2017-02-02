Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Kanpur building collapse

February 2, 2017 | By :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the building collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur which claimed at least seven lives.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Kanpur. May the injured recover quickly,” Modi said on Twitter.

The multi-storey under-construction building collapsed on Wednesday trapping over 50 people including children under the debris.

Rescue operations are currently going on as many are still feared to be trapped inside.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Dubai’s skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag
Congress, BJP fight it over ‘pakoda’ in Twitter
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’- English translation- Full text
PM Modi hails ‘Nari Shakti’, lauds women achievers
US President Donald Trump puts on Indian accent and mimics PM Modi, says report
Modi at Davos: data is real wealth
Top