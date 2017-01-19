Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles Etah School Bus accident victims

January 19, 2017 | By :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Digi-dhan.

New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of 15 school children who were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district.

“Anguished by the tragic accident…I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children,” Modi tweeted.

“I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.

The accident occurred when the school bus collided with a speeding truck due to dense fog.

–IANS

Tags:
Related News
Etah school bus accident: Allahabad High Court directs UP Government to submit action report
Etah school bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 25, District Magistrates cancels school’s licence
Etah school bus accident: death toll rises to 24, State mourns on tragic death of blooming buds
Etah school bus accident: 15 children Killed, rescue operations on
Top