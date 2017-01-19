Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles Etah School Bus accident victims

New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of 15 school children who were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district.

“Anguished by the tragic accident…I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children,” Modi tweeted.

“I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.

The accident occurred when the school bus collided with a speeding truck due to dense fog.

–IANS