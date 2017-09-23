Prime Minister Narendra Modi contributes in building twin pit toilet in Varanasi

Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh, September 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered a shramdan and contributed in building a twin pit toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Shahanshahpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Rural Development Mahendra Singh and BJP State Unit President Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present during the function.

The Prime Minister also addressed a public meeting at Shahanshahpur village on the second and last day of his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

During his address, the Prime Minister pitched for clean India and said, “I had the opportunity to help in toilet construction in a village nearby. The people of the village have decided to make the village open defecation free. Swachhata is a Puja for me. Cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India.”

He further urged the people to make cleanliness as their ultimate goal saying that a clean India means a healthier India.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a direct train service to Vadodara and also unveiled the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul and the Mahamana Express. This train will connect Varanasi with Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat. (ANI)