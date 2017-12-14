Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates submarine INS Kalvari to nation

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated INS Kalvari to the nation on Thursday and said that India is playing an important role in combating terrorism via sea, piracy and drug smuggling.

“As India’s Maritime partnership is increasing, the framework is being improved, which is making the goal more visible. Our country is playing an important role in combating issues like terrorism via sea, piracy, drug smuggling or illegal fishing, which not only pertains to India but other countries in this region as well,” said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the Indian Navy here in Mumbai.

Calling it a historic day, Prime Minister Modi said he felt proud while presenting the nation with INS Kalvari.

“After about two decades, India is being presented by a submarine like this. The attachment of INS Kalvari is a huge step for us, especially in culminating the defence safety of the Indian Navy. Indians have worked very hard in creating the submarine,” Prime Minister Modi added.

He also said that the creation of INS Kalvari in India is a huge example of ‘Make in India’ and thanked the people who had put their hard work in making the submarine.

Congratulating France for their help and collaboration, Prime Minister Modi said, “This is a fine example of growing strategic partnership between India and France.”

He emphasised the fact that the Indian Ocean has helped India cumulate its relations with other nations.

“Hind Mahasagar (India Ocean) has helped India engrave its history. And now at the present moment, it is giving India more strength. Hind Mahasagar has an important place in this government, in our schemes and policy-making,” said Prime Minister Modi.

He added that he calls Hind Mahasagar with a special name, “I call it (Indian Ocean) with a special name – S. A. G. A. R. meaning the ‘security and growth for all in the region.”

Prime Minister Modi further said India believes the whole world to be a “family”.

“India is standing with its neighbours during difficult times and is the first responder during difficult situations. And so when floods come in Sri Lanka, Indian Navy is the first one to reach there. Indian Navy is never behind in standing with its neighbouring countries,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said that in the last three years his government has started a change in the whole eco-system of defence and safety.

Echoing the same sentiments, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called today as a “momentous day for Indian Navy.”

“It is a momentous day for the India Navy today, particularly because in India we are commencing a conventional submarine after seventeen years. It is equally significant because India is commissioning a conventional submarine built in an Indian yard,” she added.

She added that submarine as a naval platform is a fusion of several frontiers technology, from high-quality steel to high-end electronics.

“It’s a platform defined to withstand vagaries of nature as well as combat stresses of the battlefield. Therefore, the submarine building is a sophisticated exacting craft which very few countries possess in their industrial capacity,” said Sitharaman.

INS Kalvari, which is the first of six Scorpene-class submarines, is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. (ANI)