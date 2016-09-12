Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not visit farmers as he fears that his suit may get dirty: Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh, September 12: Rahul Gandhi today took an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his expensive monogrammed suit as he said that he does not visit the farmers as he fears that his suit might get dirty.

“He (Modi) does not go to the farmers so that his suit does not get dirty. He is a leader who loves to travel to the US and China,” the Congress vice president said addressing a meeting here in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, reports economictimes.com.