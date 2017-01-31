Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquires about health of Kerala MP E Ahamed, who collapsed in Parliament

New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of Kerala MP E. Ahamed, who suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Parliament’s Central Hall.

Sources said PMO officials inquired about Ahamed’s health condition from RML hospital, where he was taken following the heart attack.

Doctors at RML hospital said his condition is critical.

The 78-year-old Ahamed has served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.

He fell unconscious in Parliament’s Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address.

