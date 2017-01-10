Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses happiness over progress with Israel in Agriculture sector

New Delhi, January 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness at the significant progress made in partnership with Israel in the agriculture sector and the successful adoption of knowledge and expertise by the Israeli Centres of Excellence by the Indian farmers, said spokesperson the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed satisfaction at the high level visits exchanged on both sides including the recent visit of President Rivlin to India.

The Prime Minister said India would extend its cooperation in new areas such as education, science, technology, research and innovation.

“We must also facilitate institutional linkages between Indian and Israeli universities,” Swarup quoted the Prime Minister.

Referring to i-Create model, a centre of excellence set up under Prime Minister Modi, India also expressed its keen interest to learn from the start-up eco system of Israel and its incubation centres, said Swarup.

In response, Israel’s Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel conveyed Prime Minister Nethanyahu’s greetings and said Israel was very proud to partner with India in agriculture sector and bring prosperity to Indian farmers.

Referring to 2017 as a milestone year, marking 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Ariel expressed hope that the Prime Minister would make an early visit to Israel. (ANI)