Prime Minister Narendra Modi fail to live up to promises: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi, June 13: Former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to live up to the promises he made to the people of the nation.

His statement comes when farmers from across the country have been protesting and demanding loan waivers.

Gehlot told ANI that it was very unfortunate that the farmers had to come to the streets.

“Narendra Modi is not able to live up to the promises made by him. It is very unfortunate that the farmers have to go to strike. Their demands should be met. They declare MSP, but procurement doesn’t take place. There should be policy made to reduce the burden of farmers loans. It is very unfortunate that people had to come to the streets for this. The Central government should come forward and help the state government,” he added.

“The Congress’ job is to give support to people who are protesting. It is their duty to stand with the farmers, boost their morale,” he added.

Buoyed by the spontaneous farmers strike, that started from Maharashtra and spread to Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, farmers across the country are trying to unite to address various farmer issues, with remunerative prices being the key demand.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel was detained in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district while en route to Mandsaur to meet the kin of farmers’ killed in police firing during an agitation.

Hardik led a violent movement in Gujarat last year over a demand for quotas for Patidars.

Mandsaur has become the epicentre of a farmers’ agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144 and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn’t let them enter the area.

The curfew has been lifted from Mandsaur, but prohibitory orders remain.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. (ANI)