Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Id-E-Milad, Prophet Muhammad birthday

December 2, 2017 | By :
I care for farmers, not chair, says Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat.

New Delhi, December 2: Greetings on Id-E-Milad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation of the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on Saturday,

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, “Greetings on Id-E-Milad. May the teachings of Prophet Mohammad further the spirit of harmony in our society?”

Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi’al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar.

Based on the lunar calendar, the date of Milad-un-Nabi varies around the world.

In some parts of India, Karnataka and Telangana, the festival did not start until Saturday because the moon was not sighted until later. (ANI)

Tags:
Related News
BJP’ s tolerance reducing against women LOL-ing and drinking beer| Manohar Parikar’s remarks goes viral
PM Modi to address Tripura election rallies today
Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben injured in a car accident; another person killed
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Want to beat exam stress and anxiety? Here is a handy guide ‘Exam Warriors’ from PM Modi
PM Modi receives Israeli PM Netanyahu in Delhi
Top