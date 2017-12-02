Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Id-E-Milad, Prophet Muhammad birthday

New Delhi, December 2: Greetings on Id-E-Milad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation of the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on Saturday,

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, “Greetings on Id-E-Milad. May the teachings of Prophet Mohammad further the spirit of harmony in our society?”

Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi’al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar.

Based on the lunar calendar, the date of Milad-un-Nabi varies around the world.

In some parts of India, Karnataka and Telangana, the festival did not start until Saturday because the moon was not sighted until later. (ANI)