Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security is all set to approve 36 Rafale fighter deal today

New Delhi, September 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is all set to approve 36 Rafale fighter deal on Wednesday, reports indiatoday.in.

In the negotiations, the Defence Ministry has been able to get a concession of Rs 4,200 crore through hard bargaining as per the instructions of the Prime Minister and Defence MinisterManohar Parrikar.

French Defence Minister Yves Le Drian is arriving on September 23 to finalise the deal which will cost Euros 7.8 billion to India.

The defence ministry has sent the finalised deal to the CCS after making requisite changes to its offset section.

The deal involves the manufacturer outsourcing 50 per cent of the total amount of the deal from India.

The cost of 36 fighters will be around Rs 4,200 crore lower than that what was being offered to the previous UPA regime in the now cancelled contract for multi-role medium range combat aircraft (MMRCA).