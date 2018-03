Prime Minister Narendra Modi Leaves for Home After Attending ASEAN, East Asia Summits

Vientiane, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for home after a two-day visit to Laos during which he attended ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits and held five bilateral meetings including one with US President Barack Obama.

“Thank you gracious host Lao PDR. A short and substantial visit ends as PM Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Vikas Swarup tweeted.

During his stay in Vientiane, the Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with leaders of Japan, South Korea, Laos, Myanmar and had pull aside meetings with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.