Prime Minister Narendra Modi may Address the Nation on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on New Year’s eve (December 31), as per sources.

According to initial reports, the Prime Ministe may address the nation around 7:30 pm on December 31.

Amid the current note ban drive in the country and at a time when the deadline to deposit old notes nears its end on December 30, it is speculated that the Prime Minister may announce important decisions related to his government’s demonetisation move.

Earlier on November 8, PM Modi in his address to the nation had announced the ban on two high value currency notes of Rs 500/1000 and replaced them with new Rs 500/2000 notes. The decision was made to crackdown on black money, Corruption, counterfiet currency and moving India towards digital economy.