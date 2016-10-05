Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

New Delhi, Oct 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met visiting Sri Lankan Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe ahead of holding bilateral discussions here on Sednesday.

“Furthering partnerships with a valued neighbour. PM @narendramodi meets Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe @RW_UNP at Hyderabad House,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders.

Wickremesinghe arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day bilateral visit to India.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Wickremesinghe here.

The visiting dignitary will call on President Pranab Mukherjee later in the day.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister will attend the opening plenary of the India Economic Summit here on Thursday before leaving for Colombo.