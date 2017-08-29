Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open 6-lane bridge in Rajasthan’s Kota across Chambal river

Jaipur,August29:: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating this breathtaking and picturesque 6-lane bridge in Rajasthan’s Kota. The 6-lane cable-stayed bridge has been built across the Chambal river at Kota and will be opened for traffic soon.

PM Narendra Modi is in Rajasthan to inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore and will dedicate the Chambal river bridge to the nation. We take a look at some facts about the beautiful bridge and its scenic images

The 30 metres wide bridge is 1.4 kilometre long. Its height is 125 metres, with the longest span at 350.5 metres, that is 1,150 feet.

The cable stayed bridge over the Chambal river has been built at an approximate cost of Rs 277.67 crore.

