Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays off the “debts of businessmen who had funded his election campaign”: Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh, September 12: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy paying off the “debts of businessmen who had funded his election campaign” and that he was least interested about the debts of farmers.

Rahul lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, accusing it of not being concerned about the pitiable condition of farmers, reports economictimes.com.

“If our government comes, we will waive off all loans of farmers,” he said, while taking a dig at the promise of Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He asked people if they got Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. When the people at the rally said no, he went on to say that the PM was in “fact wearing suits costing Rs 15 lakh”.

He added that, “he (Modi) does not go to the farmers so that his suit does not get dirty. He is a leader who loves to travel to the US and China,” the Congress vice president said addressing a meeting here in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The suit which Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore during his meeting with US President Barack Obama in Delhi last year was auctioned later and was bought for Rs 4.31 crore by (rpt) by Surat diamond baron and private airline owner Laljibhai Patel.

Earlier, Rahul, who addressed public meetings at various places here, attacked BSP and the ruling SP, saying while the “elephant” (election symbol of BSP) has eaten all the money, the “cycle” (poll symbol of SP) is standing “punctured” in the state. Rahul started the fifth day of his “Kisan Mahayatra” from Tanda and went to Malipur where he was joined by senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.