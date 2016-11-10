Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respects to mortal remains of late Thai king Bhumibol
Thailand, November 10: En route to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a surprise stopover in the Thai capital to pay his respects to revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last month after a protracted illness.
Prime Minister Modi lay a wreath and paid his final respects to the late King Bhumibol, whose body is lying in state at the Grand Palace complex here.
Modi was received at the airport by Thai Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.
Bhumibol, the world’s longest ruling monarch, died aged 88 on October 13. He was adored by many of his subjects and seen as an anchor of stability in a kingdom rocked by turbulent politics.
A one-year mourning period had been announced in Thailand following the monarch’s death.
